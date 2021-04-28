Event being held to remember the Battle of Pukehinahina, Gate Pā

Reverend John Hebenton, Battle of Gate Pa commemoration. Photo / File

An event will be held this afternoon to remember the Battle of Gate Pā/Pukehinahina.

The event, organised by the Anglican Parish of Gate Pā, will remember those who fought and died in the battle and the consequences of those military engagements for ngā iwi o Tauranga Moana, and to offer prayers/karakia for the future of Tauranga.

An Anglican Parish of Gate Pā spokesperson said the event would begin at 4pm, when the British forces began their march up Pukehinahina.

"We will hear an account of the battle and then have a time of silent reflection with images playing," they said.

At 4.30pm the bell will be rung 60 times to remember the approximately 60 men who lost their lives in the battle.

"We will finish with prayers/karakia for the future of our city. This will be followed by refreshments in the lounge."

A guest speaker will talk about the significance of this battle for the city, and what might happen in the future to acknowledge its history.

"Because St George's Church sits on the site of the Battle of Gate Pā we feel a sense of responsibility for holding the story of both the battles and the aftermath with integrity, and to offer ways the people can hear about, engage with and reflect upon these stories and what they mean for us living in Tauranga Moana," the spokesperson said.

"2014 saw huge gatherings commemorate the 150th anniversary of the battles of Gate Pā and Te Ranga with some very significant events held on the actual days of the battles.

"It continues to be our hope that these would be the beginning of some ongoing events for the people of this city to engage with the story of the New Zealand Wars and our colonial past and how these shape present-day New Zealand society. We offer this simple service as a contribution to this ongoing commemoration."