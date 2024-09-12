The Takitimu waka, with 70 people on board, including 52 paddlers, joining the Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII's funeral flotilla. Photo / Supplied.
Emotions ran high this week for the crew of Tauranga’s Takitimu waka after being asked to participate in escorting the casket for Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII along the Waikato River to Taupiri on Thursday.
“I don’t have words to describe it,” said Takitimu’s guardian Tamahau Tangitu. “I don’t know how to put it. It was everything. It was magical. And fitting for a king.”
Tamahau is usually on board Takitimu but gave up his place so others could paddle while he accompanied it in a support boat. As guardian for the waka, he also looks after health and safety.
“I’ve been with the waka since I was seven and never had an opportunity to watch it on the water,” Tamahau said.
Kīngi Tūheitia lay in state at Tūrangawaewae Marae for five days, with thousands of people coming to pay their respects each day.
Following a tangihanga on Thursday, Kīngi Tūheitia was then taken to his final resting place and laid to rest alongside his mother, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, and previous Māori Kings, on the sacred Taupiri Mountain in Waikato.
He saids they were the only waka to paddle back up the river to Tuwangawaewae Marae, and the only waka to carry an ancestral name.
“It was very quiet paddling back out of a sign of respect. Once we released our greenery and showed our respect, we were able to paddle home and let our emotions out.”
The waka crew found a large contingent of Tauranga people waiting to welcome them back at the marae.
The honour bestowed on the Tauranga community by being invited to participate in the king’s funeral flotilla was something very special and highlights the long-standing close relationship that the local iwi has had with Tainui.
“The whole thing was bigger than us,” said Tamahau, at a loss for words to fully be able to describe how significant it was.
“I want to thank all the people who helped us get there safely. And a huge shout out to Ngāti Ranginui for supporting and making it possible for the waka to go to the Waikato.”
“It’s a huge honour and speaks to our very close relationship with Waikato, which has been enduring over 180 years, and certainly since Tainui landed in Tauranga,” said Ngāti Ranginui iwi chairman Charlie Rahiri.
The Tauranga Māori community has very close ties to the Kīngitanga and have had since the inception of the whole Kīngitanga movement.
“Our relationship with Waikato and Tainui iwi predates the establishment of the Kīngitanga through our alignment and defiance in the time of the land wars,” said Charlie.
“We were very much part of the establishment of the Kīngitanga and have been supporters of the kaupapa ever since by having members on the Kauhanganui and later the Kaunihera, Kings Council.”
The crew all returned to Tauranga on Thursday, with the waka being brought back on Friday, lifted by crane back into Wairoa River, and returned to the waka’s resting place in Te Puna.