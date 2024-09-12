Kīngi Tūheitia died aged 69, on August 30, surrounded by his wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi and Ngā Wai Hono I Te Pō.

He had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

Kīngi Tūheitia lay in state at Tūrangawaewae Marae for five days, with thousands of people coming to pay their respects each day.

Following a tangihanga on Thursday, Kīngi Tūheitia was then taken to his final resting place and laid to rest alongside his mother, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, and previous Māori Kings, on the sacred Taupiri Mountain in Waikato.

Taupiri is the sacred burial ground of Waikato Māori, and the summit is reserved for kings and queens.

The king’s casket was carried by his waka, accompanied by other waka, along the river to the dock below Taupiri Mountain.

The Takitimu waka being unloaded at Ngāruawāhia. Photo / Supplied

Tamahau said there were 70 people on board Takitimu, including 52 paddlers.

“A small crew came up from Hawke’s-Wairarapa area. From Pōrangahau. And some of them were on board - they are a brother tribe to us. Ngāti Ranginui is our iwi, and they are Ngāti Kahungunu iwi.”

The Takitimu waka was lifted out of the Wairoa River onto a large truck on Monday after being floated around to the Wairoa River bridge from Te Puna.

“It left Wairoa at 3.30am Tuesday and went over to Ngāruawāhia, arriving about 5am.

“Then we had to wait for the crane to lift it into the water on Tuesday, along with two other waka.”

Tamahau said the crew had a practice on Tuesday night at the Huria Marae, in Judea, Tauranga.

Managing the large number of crew meant organising accommodation, food, and transport.

“We went over to the Waikato on Wednesday. We left Hangarau Marae in Bethlehem on Wednesday afternoon, loaded up onto the bus and headed to Maungatautari.”

Maungatautari is about 50 minutes’ drive from Ngāruawāhia.

“We stayed at Maungatautari the night and selected the crew. We were up at 4am on Thursday, had breakfast and headed to Ngāruawāhia at 6am. "

The Takitimu waka was lifted on and off a heavy haulage truck at Ngāruawāhia. Photo / Supplied

On arriving at Tūrangawaewae Marae, it was time to prepare and dress Takitimu with greenery, a traditional practice in respect for the dead.

“We pushed out early around 11am to get upstream in preparation, then down at the Taupiri at 12pm,” Tamahau said.

“We were the third canoe in the flotilla, and as we went under the Ngāruawāhia bridge we formed up on the other side in a diamond [shape].”

He said there were six waka in total. “Five from Tainui. The king’s waka is called Tatahi Ora.”

Takitimu was placed on the left flank of Tatahi Ora. “That’s a big honour for us to be the left flank of the king.”

From there, Tamahau said it took them about an hour to get to Taupiri Mountain.

“When we got there, the king’s canoe went to the dock to unload his casket, and all the paddlers saluted the King. That’s when we could all finally let our emotions out.”

The Takitimu waka joined the funeral flotilla. Photo / Supplied

Tamahau said the remaining waka gave “two loops of salutes” circling back past the dock.

“And then our waka let all our greenery go into the water. It’s our way of showing emotion, of releasing emotion.

“We were in mourning on the way down, and after releasing grief with releasing greenery we then became a ceremonial canoe again.”

He saids they were the only waka to paddle back up the river to Tuwangawaewae Marae, and the only waka to carry an ancestral name.

“It was very quiet paddling back out of a sign of respect. Once we released our greenery and showed our respect, we were able to paddle home and let our emotions out.”

The waka crew found a large contingent of Tauranga people waiting to welcome them back at the marae.

The honour bestowed on the Tauranga community by being invited to participate in the king’s funeral flotilla was something very special and highlights the long-standing close relationship that the local iwi has had with Tainui.

“The whole thing was bigger than us,” said Tamahau, at a loss for words to fully be able to describe how significant it was.

“I want to thank all the people who helped us get there safely. And a huge shout out to Ngāti Ranginui for supporting and making it possible for the waka to go to the Waikato.”

“It’s a huge honour and speaks to our very close relationship with Waikato, which has been enduring over 180 years, and certainly since Tainui landed in Tauranga,” said Ngāti Ranginui iwi chairman Charlie Rahiri.

The Takitimu waka crossing the Poripori Bridge on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai Range, on its return to Tauranga. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The Tauranga Māori community has very close ties to the Kīngitanga and have had since the inception of the whole Kīngitanga movement.

“Our relationship with Waikato and Tainui iwi predates the establishment of the Kīngitanga through our alignment and defiance in the time of the land wars,” said Charlie.

“We were very much part of the establishment of the Kīngitanga and have been supporters of the kaupapa ever since by having members on the Kauhanganui and later the Kaunihera, Kings Council.”

The crew all returned to Tauranga on Thursday, with the waka being brought back on Friday, lifted by crane back into Wairoa River, and returned to the waka’s resting place in Te Puna.

