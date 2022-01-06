Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Emergency services responding to water-related incident at Mount Maunganui beach

Emergency services are responding to a water-related incident at Mount Maunganui beach. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Police and emergency services personnel are responding to a water-related incident in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a water-related incident in Oceanbeach Rd, at Mount Maunganui beach reported just after 4.30pm today.

The situation was still unfolding but there may be two or three people in difficulties, he said.

The location of the incident was near Wairaiki St in Arataki.

Mount Maunganui firefighters are also responding.

More to come.