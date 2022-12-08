Firefighters have been called to Bethlehem. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to a car fire on State Highway 2 in Tauranga.

A police spokesman said it was called to assist Fire and Emergency at about 2.30pm in Bethlehem.

The car looked to be on the edge of the road and was between Bethlehem Rd and Te Paeroa Rd.

Police were still in attendance at about 3.20pm.

There were no injuries reported.

He said while traffic was moving motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the car was well involved in flames when crews arrived.

Two fire trucks attended the incident.