Thames-Coromandel mayoral election candidate Steve Hart.



Steve Hart is a person who thinks outside the box – as his email signature proclaims, a designer, teacher, builder of ecologically sustainable resilient regenerative environments through urban design.

He's hoping to add the title of mayor of Thames-Coromandel District to the mix.

"At this time in history it's probably the biggest election we've had with all the issues around climate and local government reforms, no doubt about it. I realised you have to stand up," he says.

Steve is a husband and father of four girls and lives surrounded by food producing gardens in the rural and quiet Coromandel location of Neavesville, Puriri.

He has stood before for office, at the last central Government elections when he stood for the Outdoors Party. He shared his views on conservation and environment being key to the Coromandel area and believes local government holds enough influence in this despite having water reforms and local government reforms under way.

He says he can bring knowledge of local government from his career working with councils as an urban designer, holding senior positions on several local authorities and corporations overseas, from project management to architecture, landscape architecture and urban design.

"Local government has intrigued me, as sick as that may sound, since I was young. My skill set for mayor is running a team. I'm a team player and I'm good at bringing people together.

"My career pathway is all-consuming. Last week I was actively engaged in an MPI workshop in Wellington. Next week I am putting together a major business plan in Tauranga for a national recycling project which will revolutionise how we deal with a number of our waste streams. And on Sunday morning of course I'm an armchair critic watching the All Blacks."

Steve has also been involved in "people's assemblies" in recent times and wants to serve the community with council hosting these open forums every Wednesday night around the district where people can debate issues of concern to them.

"My number one plank is the open door, open subject forums for full open inclusive communication to all people of Coromandel. These forums will be every Wednesday night in all villages around the district inviting concerns, wants, needs, arguments, debate and most of all creative initiatives and solution- focused offerings. I will attend all and help facilitate."

He believes there could be more consultation and councils can learn and use the skills within their communities more.

"One of the big things for the Coromandel is coastal protection and coastal management and that will be a great one to debate. We can bring the intelligence out of our community to find the solutions.

"Consultation has disappeared in the last nine years. As mayor you have a degree of influence on this."

Steve says he was among founding members of the Green Party 35 years ago, but he is no longer affiliated with the party.

Steve welcomes people to call on 0220 75 62 11. Email: stevenlawrencehart@gmail.com

• HC Post will look to profile all mayoral candidates not already covered in the coming weeks.