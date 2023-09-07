Crime, cost of living, and a new motorway are top of mind for Uffindell.

After just a year as Tauranga MP, Sam Uffindell is back on the campaign trail.

The National Party candidate spoke to Local Focus on a range of important issues including crime, cost of living, and a new highway, as part of State Highway 29 work, to help solve congestion.

“To help get people from A to B faster, help alleviate some of the terrible congestion that we have here, and also free up about 20,000 houses for development.”

But in response to questions about the effect another highway might have on climate change, Uffindell pinned his hopes on electric vehicles and hydrogen trucks.

“We are getting rid of the ute tax because that’s been penalising farmers,” he said. “And also people in big families who need a big vehicle to move a lot of people around.”

Uffindell was not considering trains but he said they were “fantastic” to use when he lived in Sydney and Singapore.

“If that option is there, I would definitely use it and I’m pretty sure everyone else would as well.”

But he noted the population of Tauranga is much smaller and said that made it impossible.

“But we do support multi-modal transport.”

Watch the Local Focus video to see all of Sam Uffindell’s answers on a range of important questions.

