Transport, home loans and an independent voice in Parliament are Baldock's aims.

Former MP and deputy mayor Larry Baldock has put his hat in the ring for Tauranga MP, running as an independent.

Transport is top of mind for Baldock, with State Highway 29 being a priority that he says would ease congestion and open up 3000 houses in Tauriko. He is not against housing density in town, and says the work on Cameron Rd will help enable that.

When it comes to the cost of living issues and helping people buy their first home, Baldock harks back to his own upbringing.

“Forty or 50 years ago, we had some of the highest home-ownership rates in the world,” he said. “And one of the reasons was you had State Advances loans.

“You got a loan that was fixed interest for 30 years. And you moved in and bought your home and you stayed there for a while.”

This brought benefits of stability for families and communities. But he says the change to market interest rates has made housing less stable and contributed to lower home ownership.

“That’s something I think the Government does seriously need to look at.”

Baldock says he is serious about being an independent MP, and that his candidacy is not about building up to the council elections next year.

“Even if I don’t win, I want to influence the election result by getting something for Tauranga.”

