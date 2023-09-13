Christine Young was born in Balclutha and grew up in Horowhenua. After graduating in law and accounting, she worked in Hong Kong, London and Oxford before settling in Tauranga with her Finnish husband.

Young now runs a martial arts centre and is the Act Party candidate for Tauranga.

Having lived overseas means she has plenty of ideas to solve Tauranga’s number one problem - transport.

“In London, they have a car sharing scheme called Zipcar where you don’t need to own the cars, but it’s licensed out like the Lime scooters are,” she said.

“Oxford are very successful at the park’n’ride scheme, where you park on the outskirts and take a free shuttle into the city centre.”

“Finally, Hong Kong. They have something called Light Buses”, which are smaller buses that seat 11 to 16 passengers.

Regarding youth offenders, Young echoed all other candidates saying they need to face some consequences. But she went further, claiming that police “drop off” young offenders at Oranga Tamariki and that they should instead go to Corrections.

Young claimed that more tenants could be helped into rental accommodation by removing the healthy homes rules that “forced” landlords to insulate houses and provide heat pumps. She believes that meant landlords had to raise rents rather than charge market rents, as per supply and demand principles.

