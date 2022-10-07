Western Bay of Plenty mayoral candidates. Top L-R: Suaree Borell, Mark Boyle, James Denyer, Paul Haimona. Bottom L-R: Hori Bop Leaming, John Scrimgeour, Rodney Joyce, Don Thwaites. Photos / NZME

Western Bay of Plenty's new mayor is about to be revealed.

Voting closed at midday for the 2022 local body elections, but results have already begun to trickle in.

The new mayor will replace Garry Webber, who has retired after several years on the council, including two terms as mayor.

Candidates who put their names forward for the mayoralty were Suaree Borell, Mark Boyle, James Denyer, Paul Haimona, Rodney Joyce, Terry 'Hori BOP' Leaming, John Scrimgeour, and Don Thwaites, with Mayor Garry Webber stepping down.

Denyer, Scrimgeour and Thwaites already serve as councillors.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is made up of one mayor and 11 councillors.

The councillors are elected from three wards - Kaimai (four councillors), Katikati/Waihi Beach (three councillors), and Maketu-Te Puke (four councillors). There are also five community boards, each with four members.

Those candidates standing for a councillor seat in the Katikati-Waihī Beach ward are John Clements, James Denyer, Sara Elliott-Warren, Donna Hannah, Anne Henry (who is seeking re-election), Rodney Joyce, Richard Logan, and Allan Sole, who is also seeking re-election to the role.

Candidates seeking representation in the Kaimai ward are Matua Parkinson, Suaree Borrell, Tracey Coxhead, Matthew Farrell, plus Murray Grainger, Margaret Murray-Benge and Don Thwaites - the last three seeking re-election.

The Maketu-Te Puke ward is the most hotly contested, with the most candidates. They are Attiya Andrew, Rewi Boy Corbett, Richard Crawford, Grant Dally (who is seeking re-election to his councillor role), Kassie Ellis, Paul Haimona, Kris Murray, Anish Paudel, John Scrimgeour (who is also seeking re-election to his councillor role), Andy Wichers and Kim Williams.

The number of elected representatives for each ward and/or a community board area depends on the number of resident electors within a ward and/or community board boundary. Elected members sit on the council, its various committees, Community Boards and Ward Forums. The district council has seven committees covering everything from district licensing to policy and the district plan.