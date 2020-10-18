Election 2020: Samantha Motion - How National's Simon Bridges could rise in New Zealand - again

OPINION

If there is one upside to Simon Bridges' humiliating ousting as National leader in May, it's that at least he won't have presiding over this absolute drubbing on his record.

I am not sure any National leader could have withstood the historic show of faith voters have offered Labour and Jacinda Ardern - the first opportunity to govern alone under MMP.

In a different timeline where Todd Muller never rolls Bridges and Judith Collins never accepts the hospital pass of power, it's still hard to imagine the Tauranga MP bringing National home to a win

in this election given how he was polling.

The question of whether Todd Muller could have done it with his "fight kindness with kindness" approach to National party politics is irrelevant because he took himself off that particular playing field.

Both have been returned to their electorate seats and will probably be feeling pretty grateful for even their narrower-than-usual margins, given the fate of some of their colleagues in other "safe" blue seats.

Labour took a landslide win without setting themselves many targets or making many promises beyond Ardern's steady hand on the tiller.

Jacinda Ardern just before she delivered her victory speech on election night. Photo / Dean Purcell

But promises matter less than expectations, and after being given such a resounding mandate - "unfettered power" as Bridges put it - expectations of New Zealanders for the party's performance in Government will be high.

Bridges' more combative style of politics might be out of fashion right now, but if Labour fails to live up to expectations or Ardern's celebrity PM star starts to wane, he might just come back into style - even if he's unlikely to be in Vogue.

The National bench isn't looking too deep for leaders right now.

In the meantime, there were signs on Saturday night he will be directing his energy inward to his own party.

In a surprise move, Bridges publicly slammed the party's campaign strategy in "recent times", saying a lack of clear messaging left candidates at sea.

"It means on the ground for candidates around New Zealand they haven't been as clear about what they should be doing so our campaign has not been strong as it could have been based off Jacindamania," he told the Bay of Plenty Times.

He didn't outright call for Judith Collins to go but he may as well have.

Nobody wants the leadership job right now, including him - "been there and done that" - but he would never say never.

Simon Bridges with his wife Natalie and their children Harry, 6, Jemima, 2, and Emlyn, 8. Photo / George Novak

This fifth term as MP for Tauranga looks to be a turning point for Bridges, though he will bide his time before making any moves.

He's young enough to find success in a different career if he and his young family have had enough of the political rat run.

But if he senses the mood of the nation is changing and the tide is turning his way, we may well see him seek another shot at the top job.

Either way, he's just not made to fade into the background and we can't count him out.