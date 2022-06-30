Anna Menendez has highlighted her favourite local places in exhibition From Here. Photo / Anna Menendez

Photographer Anna Menendez is always chasing the light.

She's up first thing in the morning to capture beautiful landscapes on her camera or is heading out at dusk for the light factor.

''I go to photograph the light. It's not regular photography, I guess it's my artistic take on local landscapes.''

For Anna's latest exhibition, she's sought out beautiful shots from Katikati to Waihi Beach at places such as Kauri Point, Tuapiro Point, MacMillan Reserve and The Landing ... her favourite places.

Anna is also drawn to photographing water.

''With water you never know what it's going to be doing — it can be rough or it can be glassy.''

The Katikati photographer is running From Here exhibition at Carlton Gallery.

Her favourite trick at the moment is double exposure.

Multiple exposure settings are an in-camera function on newer camera models which enable the photographer to automatically combine between two and nine exposures in one image.

''It gives you more of a feel for the photo rather than an exact shot of the landscape,'' she says.

Anna is an ''unsung hero'' selected by Katikati Open Air Art for the New Zealand Mural Contest because of her efforts during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She took photos of locals (socially distanced with a zoom lens) in their bubbles enjoying their lockdown time, inspired by the Front Steps project. The exhibition may also include these projected images.

Anna is one of the artists portrayed in the murals which will be exhibited for viewing and voting at Carlton Gallery from July 18.

From Here will include 10 works and three large canvases.

Anna also likes taking photos of families, maternity, couples, lifestyle, events and stock photography. She has a background in marketing.



The details

What: From Here by Anna Menendez

Where: Carlton Gallery

When: July 4-17