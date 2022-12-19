Don’t send Christmas money through the mail, say police

Police advise against sending money and gift cards through the mail this Christmas. Photo / 123RF

In a release, Police would like to remind people not to send gift cards, vouchers and money through the mail in the lead-up to Christmas.

We’re starting to head into what is traditionally the busiest time of the year for items being posted, and unfortunately, we do see more instances of mail theft.

Gift cards and vouchers are usually sent in cards and letters – which aren’t tracked, unlike larger parcels. NZ Post encourages Kiwis to check its website before they send something to see if it is prohibited.

If a parcel is stolen after NZ Post completes delivery of the item, the theft becomes a police matter, and people will need to report the theft to the police.

Some safety tips

Get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address if you are an essential worker.

If you do have deliveries made to your home, make sure you’re going to be home to sign for them, or have a secure location where they can be left.

Make sure your delivery instructions are clear and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box.

If you’re not going to be home when the parcel is delivered, arrange to collect your parcel from the depot, or have the parcel redirected to the address of someone you trust.

Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you’ve been buying expensive items.

If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, report this behaviour to police.

For example; if you see a car following a courier van, or an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don’t know.

Call 111 in an emergency if something is happening right now, illegal or suspicious. If it’s already happened, you can provide information via the police non-emergency number – call 105 or go online at 105.police.govt.nz.