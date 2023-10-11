Dog Park to open in Te Puke on Saturday

Dogs on leads are welcome at Saturday’s opening of the district’s first urban dog park in Te Puke.

Western Bay’s first urban dog park will officially open in Te Puke this weekend.

This Saturday from 10am, Te Puke’s Dog Park at Lawrence Oliver Park will be the place to be for dogs and their humans with treats for the pooches and the chance to test out the new dog park’s fun obstacles.

The space has been designed just for dogs. It’s a fully fenced enclosure with two separate areas for high-energy dogs and a chill-out zone for lower-energy dogs.

There are also features such as tunnels, climbing and balancing equipment, a water drinking fountain, bench seating, grassed areas, pathways and poo bag dispensers and bins.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer says it’s great to get this excellent facility open to the public, especially as the community helped design the space.

“We have a high level of dog ownership in our district, and we know that many dog owners want safe and secure spaces to exercise their dogs and improve socialisation.

“I am pleased that we are fulfilling the commitment council made through our Long Term Plan 2021-31 to build this facility for our community.

“This is the first urban dog park in our district, with plans and designs under way for our next parks in Ōmokoroa and Katikati.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out and meeting lots of dog owners and their pooches at the official opening in Te Puke this weekend.”

TECT has provided a $48,000 grant which, with council funding coming mostly from dog registration fees, and a contribution from the Te Puke Community Board, the project got across the line.

Following the opening of the dog park, “Talks, Tips and Tails” – a free, fun and educational event for dog owners - will begin.

It will cover training tips like dog etiquette, barking, socialisation and more.

There’s a chance to get dog-related questions answered by experts from the council’s animal services team, Vada’s Angels Animal Rescue, SPCA and Te Puke Vets including information on adoption, socialising with other local dogs and their owners and treats for dogs.

Animal services team leader Peter Hrstich says the event will provide a great opportunity to learn a thing or two and talk with all the dog experts on hand.

“Education is a big part of what we do as an animal services team, and we’re always looking for different ways to engage with dog owners on things like etiquette, excessive barking, aggression and socialisation,” he said.

“We hope this event will give dog owners a chance to learn some new training tips and get their questions answered by a range of experts.”

Pooches of every shape and size on leads are welcome.