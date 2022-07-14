Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

'Disrespectful' unveiling for Tauranga iwi leader Te Awanuiārangi Black renews anguish for ex-wife, children

6 minutes to read
Awanui Black pictured in 2014, two years before his death, at Maungatapu. Photo / John Borren

Awanui Black pictured in 2014, two years before his death, at Maungatapu. Photo / John Borren

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

A row has erupted after an unveiling was held for an iwi leader of Tauranga Moana, allegedly without his ex-wife or children's approval or attendance.

Te Awanuiārangi Black died six years ago, aged 48.

Two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.