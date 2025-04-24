Advertisement
‘Disgusting’: Cow guts dumped by beach highway in Eastern Bay of Plenty

By Diane McCarthy
Local Democracy Reporting·
Two piles of offal have been left beside a State Highway 2 layby. Photo / Diane McCarthy

Offal that appears to be from two cows has been dumped beside a lay-by at an Eastern Bay of Plenty beach.

A resident using the cycle path that runs between the beach and State Highway 2, from Ōpōtiki to Waiotahe, discovered the two smelly heaps of guts from cattle on Tuesday morning beside the parking area about 800m east of Te Ahiaua Reserve (The Pipi Beds).

She suspected the cattle to have been stolen, as a farmer or anyone carrying out a homekill legally would dispose of any unwanted parts in an offal hole on their own land.

The guts were still there the next day, despite having been reported to the Ōpōtiki District Council.

Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore described the dumping of offal in a public place as “disgusting”.

“Hunters don’t do that. It’s very disgusting, and why should other people have to clean that up? Hopefully, someone knows who has done it and can just let us know.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council compliance manager Stephen Mellor said such dumping could be reported to the Pollution Hotline on 0800 884 883 as soon as it’s found so staff can respond and investigate.

In this case, the matter was being dealt with by the Ōpōtiki District Council.

