“We’re really stripping things back and making things about the songs and the stories behind them,” Martin said.

He said they had performed short acoustic sets as a part of VIP experiences.

Fans paid extra to meet the band members before the show and hear some songs recontextualised.

Following a positive response, the band started asking audiences whether they liked seeing Devilskin that way.

Tauranga fans of Devilskin are "consistent and reliable". Photo / Bevan Treibels

Fans asked for more.

Martin said fans told them “bring us an acoustic album”, and Devilskin jumped on board.

“We don’t get sick of playing rock shows at all, but we’re constantly trying to think of how we can keep things interesting, entertaining, and fresh – not just for ourselves, but for the audience as well.

“A lot of the same loyal fans return year after year after year, and we want to make sure that they’re still excited about our band.”

Devilskin are taking a leaf out of MTV’s book, drawing inspiration from the Unplugged performances of the 1990s.

But Martin made clear: “It’s not a reinvention of Devilskin. It’s a new side to us.”

“It’s more than just the four of us up there with acoustic guitars. We’re really trying to dive deep into these songs of ours and turn them inside out.”

He said the band wanted to recontextualise them for an audience that wanted to get closer and was already familiar with Devilskin albums.

“Fans of rock music are the first to collect merchandise or get a tattoo of their favourite lyric or the logo of a band.”

Martin remembered being 19 years old on Devilskin’s first album tour in 2014 and a fan already had Devilskin song lyrics tattooed on their collarbone.

Devilskin performing at Baypark Stadium Lounge. Photo / Bevan Treibels

“I think that’s why we’ve been able to connect with our audiences because we think, ‘what would we like to see our favourite band do?’,” Martin said.

“To see people treat us as their favourite band is a surreal dream-come-true moment, but you also feel this responsibility to provide the best experience for these fans.”

Live shows were where Devilskin experienced an immediate connection with their audience, Martin said.

Tauranga fans were “consistent and reliable”, and Devilskin always looked forward to playing at their usual venue, Baypark Stadium Lounge.

December’s show would be Devilskin’s first at Tōtara Street.

Martin said the band wanted the show to be “exclusive, subdued, and intimate”.

“We’re opening the floor up so that we can talk with this crowd and encourage them to ask us questions they’ve always wanted to ask.

“Doing something like this does feel a little risky, just because everyone is so used to a high-energy, full-production rock show. If the audience response is there, we’ll take it as far as we can.”

After December’s show, Devilskin would make an appearance at the Homegrown Music Festival on March 14.

“We’re pulling out all the stops for that show,” Martin said.

Bijou Johnson is a multimedia journalist based in Bay of Plenty. A passionate writer and reader, she grew up in Tauranga and developed a love for journalism while exploring various disciplines at university. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies from Massey University.