Devilskin will perform at Mount Maunganui's Tōtara Street on December 20. Photo / Bevan Treibels
Blood, sweat and tears went into Devilskin’s recent award-winning album Re-Evolution.
This year marked a huge year for the heavy metal band. Re-Evolution earned them a number one album spot on the Official Aotearoa Album Chart and they were awarded People’s Choice Award at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards.
Nowthe dust has settled, Devilskin are “stripping things back” and bringing an exclusive show to Mount Maunganui’s Tōtara Street on December 20, with local talent Sophie-Maude as their opening act.
Closer: An Evening with Devilskin will feature acoustic re-imaginings of their biggest songs, deep cuts, and fans will have the opportunity to interact with the band through candid stories and Q&A sessions.
Drummer Nic Martin said the show would be Devilskin’s first acoustic gig.
Following a positive response, the band started asking audiences whether they liked seeing Devilskin that way.
Fans asked for more.
Martin said fans told them “bring us an acoustic album”, and Devilskin jumped on board.
“We don’t get sick of playing rock shows at all, but we’re constantly trying to think of how we can keep things interesting, entertaining, and fresh – not just for ourselves, but for the audience as well.
“A lot of the same loyal fans return year after year after year, and we want to make sure that they’re still excited about our band.”
Devilskin are taking a leaf out of MTV’s book, drawing inspiration from the Unplugged performances of the 1990s.
But Martin made clear: “It’s not a reinvention of Devilskin. It’s a new side to us.”
“It’s more than just the four of us up there with acoustic guitars. We’re really trying to dive deep into these songs of ours and turn them inside out.”
He said the band wanted to recontextualise them for an audience that wanted to get closer and was already familiar with Devilskin albums.
“Fans of rock music are the first to collect merchandise or get a tattoo of their favourite lyric or the logo of a band.”
“We’re pulling out all the stops for that show,” Martin said.
