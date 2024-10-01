An artist's impression of what Te Manawataki o Te Papa, Tauranga's future civic precinct, will look like.
A proposal for a $147 million hotel and convention centre in Tauranga’s CBD should be “dropped altogether”, not just paused, a resident group chairman says.
Some organisations have supported Tauranga City Council’s “good business” decision to pause, saying it is a “pragmatic” response to the current environment and the project still stands to benefit the CBD.
In March, the city council’s commissioners approved the preparation of a $200,000 business case to examine the costs, risks, and benefits of having a hotel and conference centre as part of Te Manawataki o Te Papa, the council’s $306m civic precinct redevelopment.
General manager of city development and partnerships Gareth Wallis told RNZ the council wanted to wait until it knew more about these funding opportunities before committing to work that might not be needed.
Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he supported placing the business case on hold.
“From the outset, this was envisaged largely as a private sector investment opportunity, with council’s involvement being as a facilitator and the landowner.”
No ‘pressing need’ for project
Phil Green, chairman of the Grace Road and Neighbourhood Residents Association and The Tauranga Club vice-president, said the proposal should be “dropped altogether”.
“I do not see a pressing need at this point in time or in the next 20 years.
“If it was financially viable, we would have it up and built by big corporates or people in the tourist industry.”
Initial feasibility study and architecture design work was completed in 2023, costing $85,690 plus GST.
“We will take direction from councillors when this project is discussed at some point in the future – there are no confirmed timeframes for that currently,” Wallis said.
The council did not respond to Green’s comments.
A ‘pragmatic’ decision
Mainstreet Tauranga manager Genevieve Whitson said Downtown Tauranga supported progression in the city centre, “but it has to be the right step forward and for the right reasons”.
“We feel TCC’s decision to pause plans is a good business decision given the current environment.
“We hope that this extra time they are taking is well spent, in terms of fully investigating funding opportunities and the potentially huge gains the city centre could get from a hotel and conference centre alongside Te Manawataki o Te Papa.”
He said the change was the election of a council that supported ensuring all public and private funding options were explored to ensure a revised business case was thorough.
“It is clear Tauranga remains one of the fastest-growing cities in New Zealand and our appeal, in terms of business events and visitors, will only continue to grow as the many developments across the central city take shape in coming years.”
Economic development agency Priority One was approached for comment.
