Nelson Mayor Nick Smith - a former National party MP - said the four wellbeing provisions had “set councils up to fail” by making the scope of council work too wide in comparison with its revenue base.
“It creates an expectation that council is going to do a whole lot of things that it’s not funded for.”
He supported the Prime Minister’s message to reduce spending and focus on core services which, Smith said, reflected public opinion.
Rates in Nelson climbed just 8.2 percent. However, after a $300 annual charge for the next decade for the city’s 2022 storm recovery is factored in, the increase becomes 15.3 percent.
In the constrained economic times, the council had adjusted its ambitions accordingly, Smith said, giving the example of scrapping the proposed $46 million riverside library.
However, contained within the city’s long-term plan, funding remains for several lower-cost projects, such as a $1.6 million arts hub.