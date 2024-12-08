“We’re currently contacting parents who have classes booked with the PCA Trust in 2025 to provide refunds, and are actively communicating and working to support our people during this challenging time.”

The trust said in an email its antenatal classes in Tauranga were free thanks to a Te Whatu Ora contract to deliver classes in the region.

But Tauranga facilitator Mandy Hewson, who has been with the trust for 21 years, said she was unsure whether any other agencies would apply for funding to continue the work in Tauranga. The Sun has approached Te Whatu Ora for comment.

“It breaks my heart that all these people have formed these incredible connections through our classes at such a fragile time in their lives. There are so many people who still need us,” said Hewson, who was in tears telling The Sun of the news.

She said she was concerned whānau may be left with fewer affordable options for valuable advice and education.

“The classes create a community that helps parents feel less alone and therefore help reduce the rates of postpartum depression.

“I’m so worried for people who are just trying to survive by paying rent and food and don’t have anything left to pay for self-funded antenatal classes. They’re the ones who need the education the most.”

Parents Centre Tauranga’s free antenatal or postnatal Baby and You classes have been facilitated for at least the last two decades. Parents who signed up for classes in early 2025 now face the prospect of having nowhere to go as alternative free and self-funded courses were booked months in advance, said Hewson.

Anna Theron holds 12-week-old Kaila Theron, Parents Centre Tauranga facilitator Mandy Hewson with MJ Pitts and 11-week-old Liam Pitts. Photo / Debbie Griffiths

“Antenatal education is so important for parents to feel empowered and to help them make informed decisions and, with that knowledge, to keep mother and baby safe. I’m deeply concerned that without this education, it’s going to lead to adverse outcomes for mums and babies,” she said.

“We already have a shortage of independent midwives in Tauranga and the loss of antenatal classes would put further pressure on to them.”

For Tauranga parent MJ Pitts, becoming a mum for the first time was a scary prospect.

“We decided we were going to do a few classes and it helped to ease the anxiety about the unknown,” Pitts said. “I appreciated it made me a little more confident about being a parent because you just don’t know what you don’t know.”

Fellow Tauranga parent Anna Theron agreed.

“I did some reading when I fell pregnant, but it was pretty overwhelming and there were still things that we learned in antenatal classes that we didn’t know. We wanted to be the best parents we could.”

Hewson is inviting the community to a Teddy Bears picnic at Te Puna Quarry Park on December 10 from 10am as a farewell to Parents Centre Tauranga.

“The organisation is 75 years old, so I thought anyone who has used the services over the years might like to come along to honour the work we’ve done and how important it was in our community.”

More information is at Parents Centre Tauranga Teddy’s Bears Picnic page on Facebook.

- SunLive