Facilitator Mandy Hewson outside Arataki Community Centre. Photo / Ayla Yeoman
A local expert fears that Tauranga’s most at-risk families will suffer as the closure of Parents Centre Aotearoa Trust creates uncertainty around the future of free ante and postnatal classes.
Parents Centre Tauranga is part of the Parents Centre Aotearoa Trust charity that has operated for more than seven decades, providing free early parenting classes to more than 10,000 families annually in more than 60 locations.
Trust chief executive Fleur Howard said a reduction in national funding along with rising service delivery costs have led to the decision to wind down the trust nationally with the intention to cease operations by December 31.
“While financial sustainability and resourcing are always challenges for the non-profit sector, the current climate of rising service delivery costs and reduced national funding availability, during a time when the wider charitable sector is experiencing the most challenging operating environment in many years, has intensified these challenges.
“We’re currently contacting parents who have classes booked with the PCA Trust in 2025 to provide refunds, and are actively communicating and working to support our people during this challenging time.”
The trust said in an email its antenatal classes in Tauranga were free thanks to a Te Whatu Ora contract to deliver classes in the region.
But Tauranga facilitator Mandy Hewson, who has been with the trust for 21 years, said she was unsure whether any other agencies would apply for funding to continue the work in Tauranga. The Sun has approached Te Whatu Ora for comment.
“It breaks my heart that all these people have formed these incredible connections through our classes at such a fragile time in their lives. There are so many people who still need us,” said Hewson, who was in tears telling The Sun of the news.
She said she was concerned whānau may be left with fewer affordable options for valuable advice and education.
“The classes create a community that helps parents feel less alone and therefore help reduce the rates of postpartum depression.
“I’m so worried for people who are just trying to survive by paying rent and food and don’t have anything left to pay for self-funded antenatal classes. They’re the ones who need the education the most.”
Parents Centre Tauranga’s free antenatal or postnatal Baby and You classes have been facilitated for at least the last two decades. Parents who signed up for classes in early 2025 now face the prospect of having nowhere to go as alternative free and self-funded courses were booked months in advance, said Hewson.
“Antenatal education is so important for parents to feel empowered and to help them make informed decisions and, with that knowledge, to keep mother and baby safe. I’m deeply concerned that without this education, it’s going to lead to adverse outcomes for mums and babies,” she said.
“We already have a shortage of independent midwives in Tauranga and the loss of antenatal classes would put further pressure on to them.”
For Tauranga parent MJ Pitts, becoming a mum for the first time was a scary prospect.
“We decided we were going to do a few classes and it helped to ease the anxiety about the unknown,” Pitts said. “I appreciated it made me a little more confident about being a parent because you just don’t know what you don’t know.”
Fellow Tauranga parent Anna Theron agreed.
“I did some reading when I fell pregnant, but it was pretty overwhelming and there were still things that we learned in antenatal classes that we didn’t know. We wanted to be the best parents we could.”