‘Devastating blow to our community: MP Scott Simpson on the completion date of SH25A’s bridge

SH25A has suffered significant damage.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson has spoken out over what he sees as an unnecessary delay in the construction of the new State Highway 25A (SH25A) bridge.

Waka Kotahi announced today that the bridge reconnecting the highway at the washed-out summit site near Kopu, will be completed by the end of March next year.

Tourism, a key industry for Coromandel, has been significantly affected by road closures that have resulted from the effects of Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle last summer.

Simpson said the given completion date was ”a devastating blow to our community- and news of the delayed reopening comes after months of inaction, excuses and dithering by the current government and NZTA Waka Kotahi”.

Coromandel MP Scott Simpson wants State Highway 25A to reopen by Christmas. Photo / Chris Steel

”We really needed the highway reopened before Christmas. While it’s good now to at least have a target date that will provide some certainty for people, the impact on our local communities between now and then means continued distress for many.

”There have already been too many business closures and jobs lost. Local people have been inconvenienced for far too long and news that it’s going to be at least another nine or ten months will be the last straw.

“I don’t think the Government or NZTA realise how important that road is to our region. They seem content to just be taking their own sweet time without regard to the negative impacts the closure has on so many people.

”The constant stream of self-congratulatory press releases from NZTA telling us what a great job they’re doing only adds insult to injury. I’d much prefer they just got on with the job.”We’ve still got a lot of winter yet to come and other road closures this week around the Coromandel Peninsula highlight how vulnerable we are,” said Simpson.

The project is expected to cost between $30 million and $40m to complete.