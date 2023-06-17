Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Demand for shipping containers in the Bay of Plenty ‘constant’

Zoe Hunter
By
7 mins to read
Shipping containers stacked at Totara St in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Shipping containers stacked at Totara St in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Whether for sleepouts, storage, site offices or a shed for the jetski, the fast-growing Bay of Plenty has “constant” demand for shipping containers, bosses in the industry say.

More than a million containers enter New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times