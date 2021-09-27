Delays as truck loses load on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai Ranges

Several containers have fallen off a truck near the top of the Kaimai Ranges causing significant delays this morning.
A statement from police said they were responding to an incident on State Highway 29 on the Lower Kaimai Ranges.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH29 was now closed due to a "chemical spillage incident".
The incident was reported at 6.15am today.
"Several containers have fallen off a truck and are blocking the westbound lane, roughly 500m south of the summit," the police statement said.
The road will be closed while contractors work to remove the containers.
Diversions will be put in place soon.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.