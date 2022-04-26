Anzac Day's dawn parade at Katikati War Memorial Hall. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

''Who would have thought that open hostility by an aggressive European nation would wind back the clock and cause New Zealand to provide support once again?''

Royal New Zealand Army Medical Corps Lieutenant Colonel Bryn Gradwell and others referenced the Russia-Ukraine war at Katikati's Anzac Day ceremony on Monday, putting the service of past and present military men and women back to the forefront.

Anzac services around the country were able to go ahead after Covid-19 restrictions eased to the orange setting. Katikati went ahead with their dawn service, followed by breakfast at the RSA and a short service at the ceremony later in the morning.

Ray Taylor tends to flag duties as the bugler plays the Last Post.

Bryn gave the address. He acknowledged the sacrifice and service by all Kiwi men and women during all wars, and the importance of the New Zealand Defence Forces.

''The human race appears to ignore the lessons learnt from past aggression, the Ukraine situation is a fine example, and this demonstrates a need for a defence force and strategic plan to bring a country together when freedoms and democracy are threatened.

''It makes you think, trouble between neighbouring countries can arise at any time, as is the likelihood of natural disasters. When this happens there is a call for help and this has been readily provided by New Zealand. Usually help with the provision of our servicemen and women.

''I hope these people and all our citizens can use this Anzac Day to reflect on how important it has been in the past to have a well-trained and committed soldiers, sailors and airmen and women, supplemented by reserves and how relevant it will be in the future.''

Val Baker with daughters Ali and Florrie representing the Legion of Frontiersmen at Katikati Anzac Day service.

Hundreds attended the dawn service which was all the more moving due to the closure of Katikati's Main St.

The servicemen parade was led by Long Journey Youth Brass Band from the Talisman Hotel to Katikati War Memorial Hall.

Long Journey Youth Brass Band members who led the parade are Lose Vilou, Tesimoni Vilou and Brandon Falcon

Katikati RSA president Glenn Burt welcomed the crowd, a dedication was given by padre Mike Cotton and the New Zealand and Australian national anthems were played by Katikati Band.

The Katikati Sea Scout Group came out in support of Anzac Day.

After Bryn's address, Katikati College senior students Lavleen Kaur and Anton Turnwald spoke before bugler Denis Wilks played the Last Post, flag duties were tended to by Ray Taylor, Ross Vaile gave the ode followed by the laying of the wreaths by local organisations.