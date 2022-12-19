Members of the Bowentown Boating and Sport Fishing Club have completed their new deck.

Members of the Bowentown Boating and Sport Fishing Club have completed their new deck.

The Bowentown Boating and Sport Fishing Club is decked out just in time for summer.

The club now has a whopping extra 210 square metres added to the clubrooms and restaurant for outside dining and enjoyment.

About 150 people came to celebrate the opening of the long-awaited upgraded deck, which has been in the pipeline since 2014 when the committee agreed the club required a large deck for patrons and club members to enjoy outdoor dining and entertainment.

Wrapping around the front and western sides of the building and offering views of the inner harbour, the deck is described as a “game-changer” by the club’s recently retired ex-vice commodore John Fagan, who saw the project through from beginning to end.

The club’s previous balcony was small and narrow, with limited usability. The new design provides ample space for outdoor dining and functions, John says.

“We wanted a space for people to be able to enjoy a drink and meal out in the open whilst watching the boats and enjoying the beautiful view.”

The club was formed in 1962 by a small group who met to discuss their common interest in boating, sailing and other water sports. The initial phase focused on installing concrete boat ramps, followed by building the clubrooms.

Since then, the club has developed into a key organisation in the community of Bowentown and Waihī Beach.

The clubrooms are regularly used by community groups and families for meetings and functions. Waihī Beach Coastguard volunteers use the club facilities for training sessions and the local waka ama group is based at the club.

“It’s not just a boat club; it’s a community centre,” says John.

TECT (the Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust) granted $92,608 and the Lion Foundation granted $35,000 towards the project. The rest of the funds came from club fundraisers and member donations.

In true community spirit, the outdoor furniture was made by locals and given to the club at cost price.