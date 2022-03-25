Mauao will be closed for aerial weed control. Photo / NZME

Mauao will be closed to all visitors on March 30 to ensure public safety during aerial weed control.

The Maunga will be closed from 6.30am to 5pm.

Tauranga City Council said there was a backup date of April 6 if work could not be completed during this time.

Helicopters will be used, weather permitting, to allow for effective spot spraying of invasive Pampas grass in difficult to reach parts of the Maunga.

Security and barriers will be in place at Mauao entrances to advise visitors of the closure.