Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: What I've learned so far from parenting

5 minutes to read
Shepherding a child through life is fraught with molehills and craters, writes Dawn Picken. Photo/Getty

Shepherding a child through life is fraught with molehills and craters, writes Dawn Picken. Photo/Getty

By
Dawn Picken

Weekend and opinion writer

Comment

Miss 17 on Thursday became Miss 18. Being the proactive young adult she is, she told me in advance I was not allowed to write about her.

So instead of telling you how my

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.