Danielle Borell-Faa'soo wants young people to learn they have a voice too. Photo / Supplied
Local body elections are under way and eight hopefuls are vying for the Western Bay of Plenty’s top job. Local Democracy Reporting quizzed the mayoral candidates about key issues ahead of the October 11 election. This is the final profile in the series.
Quick Bio
Name: Danielle Borell-Faa’soo
Age: 19
Resides: Auckland
Profession: Unemployed, looking at study options
Political party affiliations: None
The council’s youngest candidate, 19-year-oldDanielle Borell-Faa’soo wants to be Western Bay of Plenty’s mayor to inspire other rangatahi (youth).
Ask what she would do about roads and the industrial park, she said: “I don’t really know.”
Her long-term goal for the district was to stop spending council funds on “out-of-date” consultants who did not know how to talk to communities.
Asked for a nice-to-have on her agenda, Borell-Faa’soo said to become mayor and for other rangatahi to “have a turn” as well.
“I want people not to judge 18-year-olds and up [older] for just doing the adult stuff.”
She also said she wanted to change the roads in the Western Bay because “there’s so much crashes and traffic going between roadworks” which was “really bad for people”.
Borell-Faa’soo was open to discussion about amalgamating with other councils because she believed fewer councillors would mean fewer costs and the sharing of resources and investments could make things cheaper.
“I am open to that discussion with the view that community being engaged from the outset.”
She supports Māori wards for councils because “nobody loses”.
“It’s important for representative democracy and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”