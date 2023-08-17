Lynda Cotter and Glennis Sims remind people to keep an eye out for collectors on Daffodil Day. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The Cancer Society stands are ready, the volunteers are rostered and Katikati is all set for Daffodil Day.

Local co-organiser Glennis Sims says their enthusiastic volunteers are ready for the big day collecting donations for the Cancer Society.

About 48 local volunteers are involved and will be outside ANZ Bank, The Busy Baker, Waipuna Hospice Charity Shop, Countdown and Subway on August 25.

Regionally, the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty has issued an urgent plea to the public to be street collectors on Daffodil Day. But Katikati is sorted, Glennis says.

‘’The support we get in Katikati is amazing,’’ she says, ‘’we always get a good response from our volunteers including from Rotary, Lions and Katikati College.’’

Glennis has been volunteering for the Cancer Society for more than a decade.

“My mother-in-law and father had cancer, and my sister had breast cancer. Everybody helped them. I like to think if I ever need it, I can put my hand up and someone will be there for me too.”

The annual fundraiser is the largest event in the charity’s calendar and comes at a time of rising client numbers.

This year the Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge has hosted record numbers of guests seeking cancer treatment, some who have travelled from as far away as Gisborne in order to receive treatment at Waikato Hospital.

The lodge, which provides a regular shuttle to and from the hospital as well as all meals, is free to Cancer Society clients, and is just one of the services provided to the community.

As a non-directly government funded charity, community support around fundraisers like Daffodil Day are vital. Funds raised during Daffodil Day help provide support services for people with cancer, fund ground-breaking research and deliver innovative health promotion programmes.

“We really need people to get behind Daffodil Day. The community has always been amazing in their support. Without it, we simply couldn’t provide the services that we do,” says fundraising coordinator Shay Rout.

Shay is also hoping the community can offer daffodils to be sold on Daffodil Day.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to secure the normal number of fresh daffodils this year for our street appeal so we are appealing to the community to get in touch if they have an abundance of daffodils growing.

“We need Daffodil Day to be a success. A cancer diagnosis is life-changing for people and their families. There’s a lot of uncertainty – and for some there is fear. Our services can relieve a lot of the stress and also the financial burden when someone in the family has cancer.”

■ Donate on Daffodil Day online at www.daffodilday.org.nz or at any ANZ branch during the month of August.

- Additional reporting from Cancer Society