Mauao base track and Moturiki (Leisure Island) are closed due to high swells.

The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle are being felt across the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel with power outages reported and states of emergency declared.

It has been causing chaos across the top of the North Island with thousands of homes losing power, schools closing and trains, ferries and flights cancelled.

Latest regional updates

3.45pm: Whakatāne state of emergency

A state of local emergency was declared at 3pm by Whakatāne District acting mayor Lesley Immink and a mandatory evacuation order had been made to around 100 homes.

The declaration provides additional Emergency Management powers to the District Controller and enables the Civil Defence response to call on support from outside the district if required.

Emergency Management powers allow the council’s response team to do things like close off areas, evacuate people and get the resources needed to respond to this event.

There are approximately 100 properties in total that are affected by the mandatory evacuation.

They were all homes in West End Ōhope, up to and including Beach Point Apartment complex and approximately nine homes identified on Harbour Road, Port Ōhope that are particularly low-lying.

Residents will be contacted directly.

The radar images showing the North Island hidden beneath rain this afternoon.



One the South Island, isolated lightning strikes recorded in inland Southland. (shown as the ⭕and ❌on the image)



Find the latest radar images https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/V6sZsELaR6 — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

A roadblock will be in place at the start of West End and managed by police from early this evening. Those who must evacuate from affected properties will have until 7pm to leave.

The mandatory evacuation will be in place until 3pm Tuesday. Re-entry will be reassessed tomorrow after high tide at 1.35pm.

The council made a “strong recommendation” for all other parts of Ōhope and Port Ōhope that are exposed to storm surges to consider self-evacuation.

A dedicated Emergency Evacuation Centre has been set up at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall and opened at 12 noon for those who must, or choose to evacuate, and do not have family or friends to go to.

3.45pm: Tauranga kerbside collection

Kerbside collections were on track today except for glass collections between Girven and Golf Rds (excluding Oceanbeach Road), Tauranga City Council says.

Glass will not be collected in this area today. Affected residents are asked to bring their glass crate in for the night and put it out again tomorrow by 7am.

Tuesday collections are still scheduled to go ahead in Pāpāmoa.

3.30pm: Ōpōtiki homes evacuating

Ōpōtiki District Council is evacuating residents in low lying areas of Ohiwa Spit, Kutarere, the Tirohanga Motor Camp, and low-lying areas along SH35 - Opape, Torere, Maraenui, Whanarua Bay, Waihau Bay, Raukokore, and Whangaparaoa.

These properties and their residents are being contacted directly by Civil Defence staff and fire services. Council will be calling and door-knocking throughout the afternoon and expect to have called or contacted 450-500 households by this evening.

This morning, Ōpōtiki mayor David Moore declared a state of emergency.

3.30pm: Emergency evacuation centres open in Western Bay

Emergency Evacuation Centres in Waihī Beach and Pongakawa will open their doors to the Western Bay of Plenty community tonight.

Waihī Beach RSA and Pongakawa Action Centre will be open from 7:30pm for residents who need a dry, safe place to stay as the Western Bay prepares for heavy rain, wind and storm surges overnight.

RSA Waihī Beach – 99 Beach Road, Waihī Beach

Pongakawa Action Centre – 956 Old Coach Road

These centres, operated by local community response teams, have the bare essentials – tea and coffee – with people needing to take their own warm clothes and blankets, and snacks. Pets are not allowed inside the centres and will need to remain in their cages in vehicles.

Waihī Beach and Pukehina are the biggest concern for potential storm surges and the largest number of evacuees but plans are in place for further centres to open if needed, including Bowentown, Katikati and Te Puke.

The Seaview Rd and Beach Rd roundabout was closed to prevent access to the Esplanade, meanwhile, Junction Rd was also closed due to a small overslip.

3.15pm: Latest weather warning and watches

There was a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne until 6am tomorrow with 100 to 180mm of rain expected to accumulate with peak rates between 10 to 15mm/h.

It was possible rates could increase to 20 to 30mm/h this afternoon and evening.

A strong wind watch was in place until 9am tomorrow with southeast winds forecast and severe gale gusting from 120km/h to 130km/h in exposed places.

There was a heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty from Whakatāne eastwards and the eastern ranges of Taupō between 10am today and 6am tomorrow.

There would be periods of heavy easterly rain and accumulations may approach warning criteria.

Here's a look at the way the wind wraps tightly around #cyclonegabrielle.



It's either windy now, or getting windy in the next 12-24 hours, across the majority of the country.



Lots of Warnings active. pic.twitter.com/IbpNMyyRAJ — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

3pm: Power outages across Bay of Plenty, Coromandel this afternoon

Omanawa: 157 properties affected. Power off at 2.54pm. Site investigation under way.

Pāpāmoa: 89 properties affected. Power off at 2.07pm. Site investigation under way.

Matakana Island: 193 properties affected. Power off at 2.04pm due to strong wind.

Matarangi: 1600 properties affected. Power off at 1.25pm. Site investigation under way.

2.35pm: More closures expected in Coromandel

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warns road users to expect more closures as slips and flooding on State Highways in the Coromandel.

Road users are advised to plan ahead and, if travel is essential, to leave sooner rather than later to get through the Karangahake Gorge.

It is very likely that flooding will force the closure of State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge later today.

River levels are expected to peak around 7pm this evening, however, flooding is likely well before then.

In addition, the stop gates on State Highway 26 on the Paeroa College side of the bridge may also need to be used, which will result in an additional road closure.

State Highway closures update:

SH2 Paeroa to Waihi – via Karangakake Gorge – Open but expect closure: The gorge may need to be closed later today due to flooding.

SH25 Thames to Coromandel: Open - essential travel only: Multiple fallen trees and debris obstructing and blocking lanes along the length of the Thames Coast. Flooding is expected later this afternoon at the Kauaeranga River spillway just near the airfield in Thames which may close SH25 here.

SH25 Coromandel to Kūaotunu: Closed in areas: A slip is blocking both lanes on the Coromandel/ Whangapoua Hill and there are multiple trees down. Due to slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris - extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: Closed

SH25 Whitianga to Hikuai – Open but essential travel only. Extreme caution is advised.

SH25 Hikuai to Waihi – Open

SH26 Morrinsville to Te Aroha – Closed: A fallen tree is blocking SH26 immediately south of Te Aroha, near Grattan Road

SH25A – Fully closed over full length: Powerlines down on Kopu side of summit slip closure.

SH26 Te Aroha to Paeroa and SH26 between Paeroa to Kopu - Open

A ute drives through floodwaters rising in Whitianga, Coromandel as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

2.25pm: Surfers brave Mount Maunganui swells

Footage provided to the Bay of Plenty Times shows people surfing around the side of Mauao on Monday.

A surfer said conditions were “very windy and bumpy” and waves were “well over head high”. There were three people paddling into waves and two other getting towed in by jet skis, he said.

1.30pm: Bay of Plenty Regional Council flood room activated

As a precaution for the forecasted weather, the council activated the Flood Room this afternoon.

This means its flood team is set up in our dedicated Flood Room (based in Whakatāne) and will be closely monitoring the situation as it develops. This includes coastal conditions, as well as river conditions.

It also has operations staff out in the field, who are checking the condition of flood infrastructure, assessing the weather conditions in key areas and pumping out flood waters from affected drainage canals.