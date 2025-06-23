Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Critical state of Pekatahi Bridge on SH2 angers Eastern Bay transport firms

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
6 mins to read

WozHiab transportation operator Warren Sherborne says deck conditions of the Pekatahi Bridge are shaking his loads to bits regardless of how slowly he drives. Photo / Troy Baker

WozHiab transportation operator Warren Sherborne says deck conditions of the Pekatahi Bridge are shaking his loads to bits regardless of how slowly he drives. Photo / Troy Baker

Eastern Bay transportation operators are “ropeable” about the surface of the Pekatahi Bridge.

The 100-year-old, single-lane bridge is on the main State Highway 2 route between the Port of Tauranga and the East Coast and Gisborne.

Warren Sherborne, who operates WozHiab, said the condition of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times