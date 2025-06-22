School’s out also means the Pekatahi Bridge is closed for maintenance. Photo /123rf

Pekatahi Bridge north of Tāneatua on State Highway 2 will close for six days from June 30 for essential deck repairs.

The NZ Transport Agency said the bridge would close daily from 8.30am to 4.30pm for structural work, including bridge surface plank replacement.

It would close again from 8.30am to 4.30pm on July 5 for sealing work.

If the weather was wet on the Saturday, the contingency day would be July 7.

Sealing requires dry weather, so if July 7 is also unsuitable, sealing might have to be undertaken under stop/start at a later date.