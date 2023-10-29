Bowler Tasman Carsons took five wickets for 24 runs as Te Puke beat Tauranga Boys’ College. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Baywide Cricket

Tauranga Boys’ College could only rue their decision to bat first against Te Puke after they were bowled out for 66 in their Bay of Plenty Cup encounter at Te Puke Domain on Saturday.

Tasman Carsons did the majority of the damage with five wickets at a cost of 24 runs. Te Puke took just 13 overs to post the required runs with Ben Vyver leading the way with 41 runs.

Pāpāmoa had the bye.

Bayleys Bay of Plenty Cup

Element IMF Cadets 125 (Marcel Collett 35, Tim Pringle 33; Tony Goodin 3/29) lost to Bond & Co Mount Maunganui 129/4 (Peter Drysdale 64no, GS Samra 40; Cameron Murray 4/42)

Sanford Wall Lawyers Central Indians 200/9 dec (Nathan Hall 58; Mark Chapman 3/37, Ravi Yarwood-Paintal 3/41) defeated Craigs Investment Partners Geyser City 101/8 (Sean Gapes 31; Ben Holt 4/41)

Craigs Investment Partners Tauranga Boys College 66 (Tasman Carson’s 5/24) lost to Flying Mullet Te Puke 67/1 (Ben Vyver 41)

Generation Homes Lake Taupo 257/7 dec (Michael Mitchell 81, Caleb Bates 47, Archie Harrison 40) defeated Eves Realty Greerton 217/8 (Tom MacRury 91, Anish Desai 71; Roger Urbahn 4/35, Habib Malik 3/54)