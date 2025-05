Police said the serious crash was reported about 1.15pm. Photo / NZME

21 May, 2025 04:28 AM Quick Read

Traffic is backing up along State Highway 2 north of Tauranga after a crash.

Police said the vehicle rolled near the Te Puna Stream bridge.

One person was injured, and police helped with traffic management.

It was reported to police at 2.10pm and the road was cleared by 3.30pm.

Traffic appears to still be clogged along the highway between Bethlehem and Ōmokoroa.