Covid 19: Six new cases in BOP, two in Lakes district

Testing in Pāpāmoa today. Photo / George Novak

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty and two in the Lakes district.

The total number of cases in Bay of Plenty is now seven and 17 in Lakes. One of the Bay's cases was announced yesterday but not formally recorded until today.

Of the new Bay of Plenty cases, one lives in the Tauranga area, and four are in Mount Maunganui, the Ministry of Health announced today.

All but one of the above cases are household contacts of known cases.

Links between the remaining Mount Maunganui case and known cases are still being investigated. All cases are self-isolating at home.

As a precaution, a Bay of Plenty school linked to one of the cases had been closed today and all students and staff are being offered tests.

Interviews are continuing to determine case movements. Any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry's website as they are identified.

The ministry said everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region was asked to monitor locations of interest regularly and follow any advice given. Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms was asked to get tested as soon as possible – even if the symptoms are mild.

Of the two new Lakes cases, one is in Taupō and is a household contact of a known case. They are self-isolating at home.

A second case being reported today in Lakes DHB is being investigated and may reside outside of the district.

Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms in the region is encouraged to get tested – even if the symptoms are mild. Testing is available today in Rotorua and Taupō. Check the Healthpoint website for details.

There are 198 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

Tauranga residents needing to be tested faced a three-hour wait at a pop-up testing station at Tahatai Coast School today.

Mike Standing was getting tested with his family as he teaches at the school and his son is a pupil there.

"So we thought we better come down and just get tested just to hopefully put us in the clear."

He said he was "pretty shocked" upon hearing of positive cases in Tauranga.

"The next thing to find out there's someone connected to the school with it made it a bit more real.

"Now we've just got to do what we have to do I suppose - do the right thing."

Testing

Yesterday, 555 tests were carried out across the Bay of Plenty DHB region.

Across the region, 86 per cent of eligible people have had at least one dose of vaccine and 75 per cent have had two doses.

Yesterday, 409 tests were carried out across the Lakes DHB region.

Across the region, 87 per cent of eligible people have had at least one dose of vaccine and 77 per cent have had two doses.

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Covid testing centres in the Bay of Plenty

Tauranga City

• Mount Maunganui Sports Centre - Corner of Maunganui & Hull Roads (10am–6pm Friday 19/11 and 10am-4pm Saturday 20/11)

Pop-up testing station at Tahatai Coast School

• Tauranga central-100 First Ave. Drive-through accessed via carpark next to Noel Leeming on Second Ave (8am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

• Tauranga Racecourse (10am–6pm Friday 19/11 and 10am–4pm Saturday 20/11)

• Accident & Healthcare -19 Second Ave (8am–6pm, seven days) This site is testing symptomatic patients and those who require clinical review only, and not those seeking 'swab only' (asymptomatic) testing.

Whakatāne District

• Whakatāne - Med Central Portacom, 52B King St (10am–4pm, Monday–Saturday)

• Murupara, Koromiko St (10am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Testing centres in Rotorua and Taupō are open daily 9am to 3pm:

Rotorua

Kahukura Rugby Sports Club, 1475 Pukuatua St.

Taupō

79 Miro St, Taupō.

Tūrangi

Tūrangi Community Health Centre, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd.

Saturday: 10am to 2pm.

Sunday: 11am to 1pm.