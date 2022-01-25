The One Love Festival was due to run this weekend. Photo / NZME

Tauranga's One Love Festival has been moved to April 2 and 3 due to the country's shift into the red light setting.

The festival was due to run this weekend.



Director of Reggae Love Ltd Glenn Meikle said, while they were prepared for this, they were still gutted especially given how close they were to welcoming everyone to the festival.

"We'd pulled out all stops for this year's event and it was looking to be an epic celebration.

"Of course, the health and safety of all our One Lovers and our staff and contractors is paramount and, as such, we thankfully had a postponement date ready to go.

"The good news is that the full line-up of local artists will move to our new date, as well as one of our internationals, Fiji," Meikle said.

All tickets will be automatically moved to the new dates. For people unable to make it on April 2 and 3, information will be on One Love's website, Facebook page and Instagram.