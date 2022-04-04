More Covid restrictions to be reviewed, why the builders of Transmission Gully have been hit with a multi-million dollar fine and fire crews battle a blaze at Awarua wetlands in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More Covid restrictions to be reviewed, why the builders of Transmission Gully have been hit with a multi-million dollar fine and fire crews battle a blaze at Awarua wetlands in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has reported nine Covid-related deaths today, including two in the Lakes District Health Board region.

The deaths reported today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 405.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 20.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, one person was from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, two from Lakes, two from the Wellington region, and one from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, two in their 80s, and four were over-90.

Five were men and four were women.

There are 37 patients with Covid-19 in Bay of Plenty District Health Board hospitals and 14 in Rotorua Hospital.

There are 571 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 267 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

There are 10,205 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health reported

There are 734 people in hospital, including 25 in intensive care.

Cabinet is meeting today to review the traffic light settings, with the pressure on the health system after the country's deadliest week one of the key factors in the decision.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the decision at her post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm, accompanied by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Number of other vaccines administered

More than 1000 people in the wider Bay of Plenty region have received vaccines different than the preferred Pfizer, new data showed.

Across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards, 878 AstraZeneca doses had been administered — including first, second, and third doses and boosters — as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, 159 people have also received the Novavax vaccine which has been available in New Zealand since March 14.

The number of Pfizer vaccines given to adults totals 760,695. In the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, 6677 paediatric Pfizer doses have been given compared to 6137 in Lakes health board.

Children aged 5-11-years-old who got the vaccine when it was initially rolled out would have only been available for the second dose in the past fortnight.

Elsewhere, Ministry of Health data showed 22 people with registered addresses in the Bay of Plenty had died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, as of Thursday.

Six people with addresses in Lakes District Health Board area had also died over the same timeframe.