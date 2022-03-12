Nationally, there were 18,699 new Covid-19 community cases reported. Photo / Getty Images

One person with Covid-19 has died in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Today, there are 28 people with Covid-19 in hospital in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 12 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

It comes as 1247 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 496 in the Lakes District Health Board area were reported by the Ministry of Health.

These include both PCR and RATs.

Nationally, there are 18,699 new community cases today including 853 in hospital and 17 in ICU.

The ministry reported the deaths of seven people with Covid-19 today. Of these deaths, three occurred in the Auckland region, and one each in the Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Wellington and Canterbury regions.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to date is 105.

Home isolation

As of 11.59pm last night, the isolation period for cases and household contacts has now reduced from 10 to seven days.

This change applied to anyone who was isolating at the time of the change, the Ministry of Health said.

If you test positive for Covid, you are required to isolate for seven days. You do not need to be retested after your initial positive result. If you still have symptoms after seven days, stay home until you feel better and then wait another 24 hours.

If you are a household contact and you have done a RAT on both days three and seven of the isolation period of the first Covid positive person in your house, and both tests are negative, you can leave isolation on day eight if you are well.

If you are a household contact and return a positive RAT result while isolating, you will need to isolate for a further seven days and wait till 24 hours after you are symptom-free.

Other household members do not have to reset their isolation and can leave isolation on day eight, the same day as the first case can leave isolation, provided they have returned negative RAT results and are not symptomatic.

"If you have tested negative but still feel sick or symptomatic, we strongly advise you to follow public health guidance and stay home and away from public places, work and other social gatherings to keep others and yourself safe. You should retest in 48 hours if symptoms persist or worsen."

Registering RAT results

The Ministry of Health said it was "essential" to register positive Covid results from RATs.

Registrations can be done online via My Covid Record or by calling 0800 222 478.

As of yesterday, parents and caregivers can choose to use My Covid Record to report rapid antigen test results for children under 12 and other family members.

"We want to acknowledge and thank people for reporting their results. Registering your positive result is important.

"It's the best way to give public health officials an overview of case numbers in particular areas of New Zealand, to help determine the best spread of public health resources. It's also important if your condition worsens and you require additional healthcare."