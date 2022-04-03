The rolling seven-day average of cases is continuing to decrease. Photo / Michael Craig

There are 43 people across the Bay of Plenty and Lakes district health board areas with Covid-19 in hospital - 30 in Bay of Plenty and 13 in Lakes, the Ministry of Health revealed today.

There are 690 people hospitalised with the virus nationwide.

The ministry also reported the deaths of an additional 18 people, taking the number of publically reported deaths to 396 and a seven-day average to 20.

None were from the Bay of Plenty or Lakes health boards. Two were from Northland, seven from Auckland, three from Waikato, one from Whanganui, one from Hawke's Bay, one from Wellington, two from Canterbury and one from Southern.

One was aged in their 30s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three were older than 90-years-old. Twelve were men and six were women.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases in the Bay of Plenty was 414 and in Lakes, it was 226.

There were 8810 new cases throughout the country today, taking the seven-day rolling average of community cases to 13,543, a drop from last Sunday when it was 16,325.

"While it is encouraging to continue to see case numbers and the seven daily rolling average of cases drop, it's not unexpected as we generally see lower testing and reporting over weekends," the ministry said. "It's also an important reminder to remain vigilant.

"From 11.59pm tomorrow night, there is no requirement to use My Vaccine Pass. Businesses will still be able to use the system if they would like to.

"As restrictions around the pass ease, it is important for people to continue to follow public health advice to stay at home; away from school or work if you're feeling unwell. Another way to protect you and your whanau is to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so."