February 2 2022 People can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot rather than wait for four months as the Government tries to stay ahead of Omicron.

February 2 2022 People can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot rather than wait for four months as the Government tries to stay ahead of Omicron.

There were more than 2,780 boosters shots given across the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area yesterday, after the interval between the second jab and the booster was shortened.

Some 58,000 people in the DHB area became eligible for their Covid-19 booster vaccine due to the decision.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the change this week and it took effect yesterday.

As a result 1 million more New Zealanders became eligible for their third jab including 58,000 in the Bay of Plenty DHB.

"This is a significant step in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic," Hipkins said.

"It now means two thirds of our population will be eligible for their booster from this weekend. Over 1.3 million people have already got theirs."

On Wednesday Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced the interval between the second jab and booster vaccine would be shortened to three months. Photo / NZME

Hipkins urged everyone who was eligible for the booster to get it as soon as possible.



"We are in a race against Omicron and the more people who are boosted the more we can reduce the impact of the outbreak."

Yesterday there were 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

All were linked to previous cases and six were in Tauranga and nine were in the Western Bay of Plenty.

There were 209 new cases in New Zealand with nine in hospital.

Bay of Plenty DHB senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios said the board was made aware of the change before the announcement.

Today, 58,000 people became eligible for their Covid-19 booster after a Government announcement shortened the gap between jabs. Photo / NZME

"The Bay of Plenty DHB works closely with the Ministry of Health on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout."

Gilbert-De Rios said the reduction in the interval between the primary course and the booster dose meant an additional 58,000 people in the Bay of Plenty were eligible to have their booster from yesterday.

The announcement brought the number of adult residents in the DHB area eligible for the booster up to 148,000 in total.

More than 68,000 people in the Bay of Plenty district have already had their booster shot.

"We are confident our community vaccination centres and partner vaccine providers from hauora to pharmacies to GPs have the capacity to get the Bay of Plenty boosted," Gilbert-De Rios said.

"More than 4000 vaccinations can be administered each day across the Bay of Plenty district."

Gilbert-De Rios said misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine remained a harmful risk to the community.

"We encourage people to check trusted sources."

Gilbert-De Rios encouraged everyone who had their second shot in October or earlier to get boosted.

"We're committed to this mahi because we know getting boosted offers our community the best protection against Omicron."

Life Pharmacy Tauranga pharmacist Kirsten Hopkins said demand for the booster vaccine had been high since the beginning of the rollout.

Hopkins said she expected the shorter interval between jabs would mean busy times ahead.

"We're expecting to be busier but we don't know until people walk in the door really."

READ MORE:

• New cases in Rotorua, BOP and Taupō, border changes announced

• Borders reopen from Feb 27, travellers to self-isolate, MIQ for unvaxxed

One Unichem Greerton employee, who asked not to be named, said the booster had been popular.

"It definitely is keeping us very busy," she told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"From when the interval's reduced to three months there's going to be a big surge."

In terms of people's attitudes to the Covid-19 vaccine in general, she said there was a "big mixture" of views.

"There are some people who just want to get it done."

She said many of those booking their booster shot seemed confident and "knew what they were getting."

"But there is also still a big group of people who have questions about whether it is the same vaccine and the same dose."