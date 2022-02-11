Silao Vaisola-Sefo, CEO of South Seas Healthcare, hopes to see more people get their booster shots this weekend. Video / Jed Bradley

With more than 61,000 people in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area now eligible for a booster, the board is running a "big boost in the Bay" this weekend.

As of yesterday, 58 per cent of the board's eligible population had received a booster shot, the DHB said.

More than 87,000 booster doses have been given throughout the region, with a further 61,869 people eligible.

This comes as a record 446 new Covid-19 community cases were reported nationally yesterday, with 14 in the Bay of Plenty DHB region.

Seven cases were in Tauranga, five in the Western Bay and two in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack. Photo / NZME

The board's senior responsible officer Covid-19 programme Brent Gilbert-De Rios said booster doses would be made easily accessible all weekend.

Many vaccination locations would also be providing the paediatric vaccine for tamariki aged between 5 and 11.

"Bring the whole whānau along to get the best protection against Omicron," he said.

People aged 18 or older who had their second Covid-19 vaccination at least three months ago should get their booster as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of Health.

A booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine provides a higher level of protection against severe disease or hospitalisation from the Omicron variant than the two-dose course.

Being fully vaccinated with two shots provides great protection against Delta, but boosters are the best way to fight Omicron, the ministry said.

The Covid-19 vaccination centre on First Ave in Tauranga is open on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 3.30pm. Photo / George Novak

Yesterday, the ministry said the increase in cases was a reminder the Omicron variant was spreading in communities as expected and seen in other countries.

"The number of cases will continue to fluctuate from day to day, but our expectation is that cases will continue to increase in the coming weeks.

"All of us can all play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services."

The ministry appealed for anyone with any cold or flu symptoms that could be Covid-19 to get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat and a runny nose.

Positive Covid case at Tauranga Girls' College

A letter was sent to Tauranga Girls' College parents from principal Tara Kanji on Thursday, confirming a Covid case in the school community.

The staff member was at the college between February 1 and 3, the letter said.

The letter said the school would continue to stay open, ensuring learning and teaching continued for all.

"No students have been identified as a close contact after careful analysis and this data has been sent to the Public Health Unit.

"School continues to be open and learning is onsite. Vigilant mask-wearing has been critical to containing the virus.

"The health and wellbeing of our students, staff and community continues to be a top priority."

The letter said the school was following relevant public health measures, had cleaning procedures in place and was providing sanitiser and supporting mandatory mask-wearing.

A parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he was ''very concerned'' after receiving the email.

He had safety fears for his daughter who was apprehensive about attending school yesterday.

''She has asked me why am I still going to school when a teacher that has been onsite now has Covid?"

In his view the school should have been closed for "deep sanitation".

Toi Te Ora medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said deep sanitation was not the most effective way to prevent getting the virus.

"We now know that the risk of contracting Covid-19 relates to having direct contact with another person who is infectious with the virus.

"The risk of catching Covid from an inanimate surface is close to zero. For this reason, no special cleaning is required."

He said each case of Covid-19 was "individually followed-up to assess what action is required".

Those who were close contacts would be asked to isolate, but most people at a school would not require that classification, he said.

"In a school situation, it would be most unusual for all members of the school community to be close contacts.

"Most students, teachers and other staff would usually be deemed to be casual contacts.

"Casual contacts are advised to carry on with their normal daily activities being vigilant for the onset of any symptoms and to isolate and get tested if symptoms do arise."

The Big Boost in the Bay this weekend:

Drive-throughs

Katikati, RSA, corner of Henry and Main Rds

Saturday, 10am to 3pm; Sunday, 10am to 2pm

Kawerau, Ron Hardie Recreation Centre, 111 Onslow St

Saturday, 10am to 3pm

Hauora provider (Te Manu Toroa)

Te Puke Sikh Temple, No. 3 Rd

Saturday, 10am to 2pm

Waihī Beach community centre, 106 Beach Rd

Sunday, 10am to 3pm

Covid-19 community vaccination centres

Tauranga central, 87 First Ave

Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 3.30pm

Whakatāne, 11 Quay St

Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 3.30pm

Pharmacies

Tauranga Crossing

Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 6pm

Life Pharmacy Tauranga, 53 Devonport Rd

Saturday, 9am to 4pm; Sunday, 10am to 2pm

Unichem Cherrywood Pharmacy, 52-54 Cherrywood Drive

Saturday, 9am to 2.30pm

Bethlehem Pharmacy, State Highway 2

Saturday, 9am to 1pm

Unichem Metro Pharmacy Bethlehem, Bethlehem Town Centre

Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm; Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Unichem Greerton Pharmacy, 221 Chadwick Rd

Saturday, 9am to 12.30pm

Welcome Bay Pharmacy, 252 Welcome Bay Rd

Saturday, 9am to noon

Bayfair Shopping Centre

Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 5pm

My Pharmacy Papamoa Plaza, 7 Gravatt Rd

Sunday, 9am to 6pm

Life Pharmacy Te Puke, 61 Jellicoe St

Saturday, 8.30am to 12.30pm

My Pharmacy Te Puke, 96 Jellicoe St

Saturday, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Unichem Total Health Pharmacy, 252 The Strand, Whakatāne

Saturday, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Church Street Dispensary, Ōpotiki

Saturday, 9.30am to 3pm; Sunday, 10am to 2pm

People can check the Healthpoint website for information on Covid-19 vaccination clinics, pop-ups and drive-throughs throughout the district.