There are more than 14,400 cases throughout the entire country. Photo / NZME

One person with Covid-19 in the Lakes District Health Board has died, the Ministry of Health revealed today.

They were one of eight people who have died recently - six occurred in the Auckland region, one in Waikato and person in the Lakes health board.

The total number of publically reported Covid-19 related deaths is now 113.

Meanwhile, 11 cases in the Lakes health board with the virus are in hospital and there are 34 in the neighbouring Bay of Plenty health board.

There were also 394 new cases in the Lakes health board and 931 in the Bay of Plenty.

Throughout the entire country, there were 14,494 new cases today and the total number of hospitalisations is 896.

Of the people who have died that the ministry announced today, three were in their 60s, one in their 70s, one in their 80s and three in their 90s. Two were male and six were female.

"We know the Omicron variant can cause serious illness and death either directly or by its impact on other health conditions, particularly for our older and more vulnerable New Zealanders," the ministry said.

There continues to be a drop in overall case numbers where for four days last week they were reported at over 20,000 cases and the reduction to 18,699 yesterday has been continued again to 14,494.

Elsewhere, as of 11.59pm last Friday, the isolation period for cases and household contacts was reduced from 10 days to seven days.

This change applies to anyone who was isolated at the time of change.

"If you test positive for Covid-19, you are required to isolate for seven days," the ministry said.

"You do not need to be retested after your initial positive result. If you still have symptoms after seven days, stay home if you feel unwell."