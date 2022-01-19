More Omicron in Auckland, help finally set to arrive in Tonga and NCEA results are released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua and none in the Bay of Plenty Health Board region today.

Nine of the Rotorua cases are linked to previously reported cases, the remaining cases are still being investigated to determine any links.

All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There are 39 cases in New Zealand with 21 in hospital and one in ICU.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

Lake Tarawera, Rotorua Lakefront latest locations of interest

Two popular Rotorua areas have been announced as new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health advised anyone who was at the Rotorua Lakefront on January 13 between 6.15pm and 9.30pm and January 15 between 10am and 2pm should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Also anyone who was at Lake Tarawera on January 13 between 3pm and 6pm and January 15 between 2.30pm and 5pm should also self monitor.

Lake Tarawera. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has been approached for further comment about these locations.