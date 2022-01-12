The Ministry of Health said the low number of Covid-19 cases is welcome news. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua and four in Tauranga today.

One of the Rotorua cases is a close contact of a previously reported case and three are still being investigated for links to previously reported cases.

All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

All of the Tauranga cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There is also a new case in Atiamuri which comes under the Waikato DHB area.

Two people in New Zealand with Covid-19 have died. A man in his 30s, who died at home on January 5, was tested for Covid-19 post-death and returned a positive result.

In addition, a man is his 60s died with Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health said out of respect for both families no further details would be released and they would be making no further comment at this time.

There are 28 new cases in New Zealand today including 31 in hospital and two in ICU.

Four people are in Tauranga Hospital with Covid-19, including one in ICU.

New high risk locations of interest for Rotorua and Tauranga

A Mexican restaurant in Tauranga and a Rotorua motel pool havd been named as new high-risk locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health is advising diners and staff at The Barrio Brothers on Grey St to self-isolate and test immediately after a Covid-infected person was in the business on January 6 between 6pm and 9.30pm.

The Barrio Brothers on Grey St in Tauranga has been named as the latest high-risk location of interest. Photo / Google Maps

Also, anyone who was at the Cleveland Motel outdoor pool in Rotorua on December 31 from 3pm to 3.30pm and 8pm to 8.15pm should self-isolate and test immediately.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

Yesterday there were 14 community cases and just nine new cases of Covid-19 at the border.

Two of the 34 people in hospital are in an intensive care unit.