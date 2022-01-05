Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Thirty-six Bay of Plenty DHB staff terminated

3 minutes to read
Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Nurses and midwives are among 36 Bay of Plenty District Health Board staff who have lost their jobs due to not getting vaccinated.

Technical Advisory Services - an organisation representing district health boards - released

