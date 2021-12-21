Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Tauranga's Waitangi Day celebration postponed

Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival at the Tauranga Historic Village in 2020. Photo / NZME

Waitangi Day celebrations at Tauranga's Historic Village next year have been postponed.

In a statement, Iwi Kotahi Tauranga Moana Charitable Trust said, after careful consideration and much disappointment, the trustees had opted to postpone the celebrations until February 2023.

Trust chairman Buddy Mikaere said it was a difficult decision as so many enjoyed the day and the planned 2022 celebrations would have seen the return of the citizenship ceremony.

"The risk of proceeding with the event given uncertainty regarding Covid settings

was just too high," he said.

Mikaere said the board was very grateful for the generous sponsorship from the wider Tauranga community and businesses and thanked them for their on-going support.

He wanted to point out the incredible dedication from the large group of volunteers who offered their time, a love of their community along with their commitment to history and culture in putting together Tauranga's annual Waitangi events.

"It is a real shame because the event has been growing year by year and the wonderful setting at the Historic Village always added to the occasion. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2023."