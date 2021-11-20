Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More cases announced for Bay of Plenty

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

Staff have been stood down at Tauranga Hospital after a person who tested positive turned up for treatment a the Emergency Department late last night.

This comes as three new cases have been announced for the Bay of Plenty.

There are four in neighbouring Lakes DHB.

Of the Bay of Plenty cases, two are in Tauranga and one is Mount Maunganui which is connected to an existing case.

The two Tauranga cases are in the same household and investigations into the source of their infection are under way.

Public health officials deem the risk from last night's exposure event at Tauranga Hospital is low but are today carrying out further evaluations.

One ward has been closed to both visitors and new patients out of an abundance of caution.

Three staff members have been stood down as a precaution.

In the Lakes DHB area, two of the new cases are connected to the Taupō cluster, one of which is in Rotorua Hospital.

There are also two new cases in Rotorua. One is linked to an existing case and investigations into the other case are ongoing but potential links have already been identified.

The total number of cases in Bay of Plenty is now 10 and 21 in Lakes.

There are 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today in total.

Locations of interest were released last night, including a medical centre and a supermarket in Tauranga.

There have been no new locations of interest announced in the Bay of Plenty today, as at 1pm.

The locations of interest stretch back to Tuesday last week, before the first Covid-positive wastewater sample was taken the following day.

Locations of interest

• Countdown Bethlehem, Tuesday November 9 3.05pm-4.50pm

• The Doctors Bayfair, Wednesday November 10 9.15am-6pm

• The Doctors Bayfair, Thursday November 11 9.15am-3pm

• BP Connect Te Puna, Friday November 12 8.15am-9.30am

• Bethlehem Pharmacy, Tuesday, November 9, 3.30pm-5.15pm

• Caltex Welcome Bay, Thursday November 18, 4pm-5.30pm

• Your Pharmacy, Thursday November 11, 12.30 pm-2pm

The Ministry of Health instructed anyone at these locations during these periods to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the potential exposure.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

Of the new Bay of Plenty cases announced on Friday, one lives in the Tauranga area, and four are in Mount Maunganui, the Ministry of Health said.

All but one of the above cases were household contacts of known cases.

Links between the remaining Mount Maunganui case and known cases are still being investigated. All cases are self-isolating at home.

As a precaution, a Bay of Plenty school, Tahatai Coast School, linked to one of the cases had been closed today and all students and staff are being offered tests.

Interviews are continuing to determine case movements. Any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry's website as they are identified.

The ministry said everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region was asked to monitor locations of interest regularly and follow any advice given. Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms was asked to get tested as soon as possible – even if the symptoms are mild.

Anyone with Covid-19 related symptoms in the region is encouraged to get tested – even if the symptoms are mild. Testing is available today in Rotorua and Taupō. Check the Healthpoint website for details.

Testing

Yesterday, 409 tests were carried out across the Lakes DHB region.

Across the region, 87 per cent of eligible people have had at least one dose of vaccine and 77 per cent have had two doses.

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Covid testing centres in the Bay of Plenty

Tauranga City

• Mount Maunganui Sports Centre - Corner of Maunganui & Hull Roads (10am–6pm Friday 19/11 and 10am-4pm Saturday 20/11)

Pop-up testing station at Tahatai Coast School

• Tauranga central-100 First Ave. Drive-through accessed via carpark next to Noel Leeming on Second Ave (8am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

• Tauranga Racecourse (10am–6pm Friday 19/11 and 10am–4pm Saturday 20/11)

• Accident & Healthcare -19 Second Ave (8am–6pm, seven days) This site is testing symptomatic patients and those who require clinical review only, and not those seeking 'swab only' (asymptomatic) testing.

Whakatāne District

• Whakatāne - Med Central Portacom, 52B King St (10am–4pm, Monday–Saturday)

• Murupara, Koromiko St (10am–4pm, Monday–Friday)

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Testing centres in Rotorua and Taupō are open daily 9am to 3pm:

Rotorua

Kahukura Rugby Sports Club, 1475 Pukuatua St.

Taupō

79 Miro St, Taupō.

Tūrangi

Tūrangi Community Health Centre, 28 Te Rangitautahanga Rd.

Saturday: 10am to 2pm.

Sunday: 11am to 1pm.

