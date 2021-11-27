Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Kmart, Farmers, Papamoa Plaza among new Bay of Plenty locations of interest

Kmart Bethlehem. Photo / NZME

New locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty have been released including Kmart and Farmers stores, a mall, a restaurant and three fuel stations.

The new potential Covid-19 exposure sites include Kmart Bethlehem on November 20, Papamoa Plaza on November 22 and Farmers Bayfair that same day.

New locations of interest:

•Farmers Bayfair on November 22 from 4.27pm to 6pm

•Papamoa Plaza on November 22 from 5.18pm to 6.40pm

•Kmart Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.45am to 11.20am

•Mount Maunganui Toy Library Incorporated on November 20 from 10.05am to 11.20am

•BP Bethlehem on November 20 from 10.14am to 12.15pm

•Gull Lake Road Koutu, Rotorua, on November 20 from 7.00am to 8.20am

•Lake Taupo Holiday Resort on November 22 from 10am to 2.30pm.

•Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre on November 23 and 24 from 2.45pm to 6.30pm and from 2.45pm to 5.30pm.

•Gull Te Puke on November 26 from 8.30am to 9.30am.

• Dixie Browns Taupō on November 22 from 8.30am to 11am.

The ministry said anyone who was at one of these locations should self-isolate and test immediately then again on day 5 after they were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Four new cases in Bay of Plenty were announced yesterday. All four have been linked to previously confirmed cases.

One case is based in Kawerau - the district's first - one is in Tauranga and two are in Te Puke.

Bay of Plenty DHB is opening a pop-up testing site at Waitaha Hauora/Nga Kakano Family Health Services at the Sikh Temple in Te Puke.

The Bay of Plenty DHB has also been working with local providers in Kawerau to provide more testing capacity for the town. Additional testing is available today until 6pm at the Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, Ron Hardie Recreation Centre carpark in Kawerau.

Two of the three other cases are also close contacts of previously confirmed cases and have been in isolation.

Public health staff reiterated the message to Bay of Plenty locals to get tested if they are feeling unwell and get the first dose of the vaccine if they haven't already.

Details of testing stations and vaccination sites in Bay of Plenty can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Previous locations of interest in and near Tauranga

Saturday

• Warehouse Fraser Cove, Tauranga, on November 19 from 10.15am to 12pm. (

• Paengaroa Liquor Store on November 19 from 6.30pm to 7.40pm.

Previous locations of interest in Rotorua and Taupō:

Saturday

• McDonalds Te Ngae on November 19 from 7am to 8.20am.