Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Bay of Plenty DHB reaches 90 per cent milestone for first doses

Pharmacy Care Group's 'Delta Defender' is at pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinics throughout the Western Bay of Plenty, including the Mount Maunganui Main Beach and supermarkets. Photo / Supplied

The Bay of Plenty district has reached the 90 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination target, but the district health board says the job is not finished yet.

The district ticked over the 90 per cent first dose milestone today. More than 194,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

"We acknowledge the 90 per cent milestone as a first key achievement, but we remain committed to achieving an equitable vaccine rollout," Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive officer Pete Chandler said.

"We will celebrate the milestone when it is also achieved for Māori vaccination rates.

"We will continue to strive for the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target for all of the diverse communities and ethnicities of Te Moana ā Toi."

More than 95 per cent of the district's Pasifika community have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Chandler attributed the achievements of the vaccine rollout to collaboration and commitment.

"The successes we've shared to date are owed to an amazing team of providers covering the breadth of the district, dedicated Māori, iwi and hāpū hauora providers, GPs and pharmacies, empowered communities and the hard-working Bay of Plenty DHB team," Chandler said.

Lead vaccinator of Pharmacy Care Group Amrit Ram said his team were proud to be a part of the vaccine rollout and had been doing pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the Western Bay of Plenty.

"In partnership with the DHB, we've been at supermarkets, workplaces, beaches and the Katikati RSA to make getting the vaccine as easy as possible for people," Ram said.

Chandler said the district's DHB and vaccine providers were doing everything possible to vaccinate as many people across all communities in Te Moana ā Toi.

"Our hope is for everyone in the district who can get the vaccine, does. Then our community will be afforded the best protection against the virus. Covid is here, and we need to do our bit to take care of each other."

The 90 per cent first dose milestone was reached following cases of Covid-19 in the district.

"Our next key milestone is striving to achieve a 90 per cent first vaccination rate within our Māori community. I want to affirm our wholehearted commitment to equity in this critical work," Chandler said.

To reach the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone, a further 21,000 people in the district needed to receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health to November 29.

More than 80 per cent of the district's residents are fully vaccinated.

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations are available throughout the district and can be found at www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/bay-of-plenty

- Supplied copy