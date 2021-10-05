Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Rotorua school sports trip in Kawhia, fishermen in Raglan over weekend

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

A school sports team from Rotorua were in Kawhia at the weekend following news today of a new positive Covid-19 case in the Waikato settlement.

Rotorua's John Paul College First XV rugby team were in the town for an end of season rugby trip.

School principal Patrick Walsh said about 20 people went on the trip - including "a number" of adults. The school group took a charter boat fishing experience while in Kawhia, he said.

They were waiting for the Ministry of Health to get in touch, he said.

In the meantime, the coach had asked students and parents who went on the trip to stay home and comply with health advice until more information was made available.

Ōtorohanga district Kawhia ward councillor Kit Jefferies said there had been two charter boat loads of 16 and 17 year old boys from Rotorua in Kawhia, as well as a group of about 14 men from Rotorua on a fishing trip in Raglan over the weekend.

This morning it was reported a person tested positive for Covid-19 in Kawhia, which is currently the country's least vaccinated area and is outside the Waikato level 3 boundary.

The Herald understands the Kawhia case is a close contact of the Hamilton East case.

Another Covid case has also been confirmed in Cambridge. A pop-up testing centre is being arranged at Lake Karapiro.

It also emerged this morning that there are three new Covid exposure events identified in Raglan - two at a local sushi shop and the third at a laundromat.

Five pop-up testing stations have been operating in the Waikato region over the last few days - in Hamilton, Raglan, Huntly and Tokoroa.

All five stations will now be open longer in order to cater for high demand.

A sixth testing station in Karapiro is now being organised after confirmation of a positive case there.

"Demand has been steady and there are good supplies of testing kits and staffing capacity," the ministry said.

