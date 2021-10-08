Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Lakes DHB quashes rumour of a Covid case in Rotorua

A Covid 19 vaccination hub is located next to the Noel Leeming store at Rotorua Central Mall. Photo / NZME

Lakes District Health Board has quashed a rumour of a Covid-19 case in Rotorua.

A post on the board's Facebook page this afternoon said it had heard rumours of a positive Covid case in Rotorua today.

It said Toi Te Ora Public Health had checked and informed the Lakes DHB there were no positive Covid cases in the Lakes region, which included Taupō, as of 4pm.

Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman Sue Wilkie told the Rotorua Daily Post that she was aware of a lot of talk in the city about these rumours, and some people had even suggested places of interest to her.

Wilkie said Toi Te Ora Public Health's incident controller Dr Phil Shoemack had checked with the Ministry of Health several times today and there no reports of any positive cases.

"There was a lot of fear about these rumours and if people are worried the best thing they can do is to pop along to one of two vaccination hubs in Rotorua and Taupō, which are operating tomorrow from 8.30 pm to 4.30 pm. They don't have to make an appointment."

The Rotorua hub is located at Rotorua Central Mall next to Noel Leeming and the Covid vaccination in Taupo is at Unit 6, 29 Totara Street.

If anyone is feeling unwell or have any one of the COVID-19 symptoms call your GP or the free Healthline line on 0800 358 5453 to ask about getting tested.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 422 active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand today, including 406 community cases being managed.